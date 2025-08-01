logo

Comfort Systems USA, Inc Inc. (FIX) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 129.11% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 61.43%. Over the past 30 days, the price of FIX has fallen by 32.17%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.69%.

The stock of Comfort Systems USA, Inc (FIX) is currently priced at $700.38. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $810.0 after opening at $700.0. The day’s lowest price was $710.0 before the stock closed at $703.3.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance.

52-week price history of FIX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Comfort Systems USA, Inc’s current trading price is -2.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 156.62%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$272.92 and $718.40. The Comfort Systems USA, Inc’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 0.21 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 0.38 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Comfort Systems USA, Inc (FIX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 67.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.71B and boasts a workforce of 18300 employees.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Comfort Systems USA, Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 455.30, with a change in price of +382.68. Similarly, Comfort Systems USA, Inc recorded 430,261 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +122.16%.

FIX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FIX stands at 0.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.14.

FIX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Comfort Systems USA, Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 91.57%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 89.01%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.78% and 92.70%, respectively.

