CNC Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

The present stock price for Centene Corp (CNC) is $25.8. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $70.0 after an opening price of $25.78. The stock briefly fell to $24.0 before ending the session at $26.07.

In terms of market performance, Centene Corp had a fairly uneven.

52-week price history of CNC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Centene Corp’s current trading price is -67.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.73%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $25.11 to $80.59. In the Healthcare sector, the Centene Corp’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 6.58 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.12.38 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Centene Corp (CNC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -56.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.67B and boasts a workforce of 60500 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Centene Corp

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Centene Corp as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 52.30, with a change in price of -33.80. Similarly, Centene Corp recorded 9,576,069 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -56.86%.

Examining CNC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNC stands at 0.64. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

CNC Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Centene Corp over the last 50 days is 1.44%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 6.03%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 6.07% and 3.88%, respectively.

CNC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -66.54% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -60.07%. The price of CNC leaped by -23.62% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -9.12%.