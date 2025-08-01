CMS: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2025

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 15.93%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 12.21%. The price of CMS increased 5.23% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.25%.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) current stock price is $73.8. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $82.0 after opening at $73.8. The stock’s lowest point was $59.0 before it closed at $72.17.

The market performance of CMS Energy Corporation has been somewhat stable.

52-week price history of CMS Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. CMS Energy Corporation’s current trading price is -3.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.37%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $63.97 and $76.45. The shares of the Utilities sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 3.89 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 2.31 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.08B and boasts a workforce of 8324 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for CMS Energy Corporation

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating CMS Energy Corporation as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 71.56, with a change in price of +0.72. Similarly, CMS Energy Corporation recorded 2,584,659 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.99%.

CMS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CMS stands at 2.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.21.

CMS Stock Stochastic Average

CMS Energy Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 99.09%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 99.04%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 81.17% and 73.04%, respectively.