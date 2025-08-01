CMBM’s Financial Health: Exploring Cambium Networks Corp’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

The stock price for Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM) currently stands at $0.78. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $7.0 after starting at $0.78. The stock’s lowest price was $7.0 before closing at $0.87.

52-week price history of CMBM Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Cambium Networks Corp’s current trading price is -63.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 238.29%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.23 to $2.14. In the Technology sector, the Cambium Networks Corp’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 50052.0 for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.21 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 73.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.11M.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining CMBM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CMBM stands at 1.76. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.21.

CMBM Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Cambium Networks Corp over the last 50 days is 25.55%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 24.57%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 32.37% and 41.04%, respectively.

CMBM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -61.63%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -34.77%. The price of CMBM fallen by 94.05% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -16.72%.