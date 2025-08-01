Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Citizens Financial Group Inc’s current trading price is -4.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.38%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $32.60 and $49.98 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.65 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 5.02 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) is $47.72. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $65.0 after an opening price of $47.72. The stock briefly fell to $48.5 before ending the session at $48.69.

Citizens Financial Group Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 29.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.69B and boasts a workforce of 17287 employees.

Citizens Financial Group Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Citizens Financial Group Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.54, with a change in price of +6.08. Similarly, Citizens Financial Group Inc recorded 5,333,323 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.60%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CFG stands at 0.51. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

CFG Stock Stochastic Average

Citizens Financial Group Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 79.79%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 42.05%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 64.31% and 77.20%, respectively.

CFG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 10.98% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 0.21%. The price of CFG fallen by 3.51% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.17%.