Charting the Course: Mega Matrix Inc’s MPU Stock Prospects

The stock market performance of Mega Matrix Inc has been very steady.

52-week price history of MPU Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Mega Matrix Inc’s current trading price is -15.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 669.98%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.49 and $4.44. The Communication Services sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.12 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.8 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Mega Matrix Inc (MPU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 280.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 215.08M and boasts a workforce of 163 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.21, with a change in price of +3.06. Similarly, Mega Matrix Inc recorded 546,095 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +510.21%.

MPU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Mega Matrix Inc over the last 50 days is at 78.71%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 74.92%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 76.02% and 79.73%, respectively.

MPU Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 68.22%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 249.01%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MPU has fallen by 136.35%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 39.34%.