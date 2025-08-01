Charting the Course: McDonald’s Corp’s MCD Stock Prospects

McDonald’s Corp (MCD) currently has a stock price of $300.07. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $365.0 after opening at $300.07. The lowest recorded price for the day was $260.0 before it closed at $303.61.

The stock market performance of McDonald’s Corp has been very steady.

52-week price history of MCD Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. McDonald’s Corp’s current trading price is -8.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.36%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $262.40 and $326.32. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.62 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.48 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

McDonald’s Corp (MCD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 214.56B and boasts a workforce of 150000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For McDonald’s Corp

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating McDonald’s Corp as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

MCD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of McDonald’s Corp over the last 50 days is at 84.75%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 93.19%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 61.17% and 40.75%, respectively.

MCD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 14.78%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 3.43%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MCD has fallen by 0.87%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.90%.