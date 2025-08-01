Celsius Holdings Inc’s Shares Reel: 29.69% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 11.70B Market Cap

The stock price for Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) currently stands at $45.34. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $58.0 after starting at $45.34. The stock’s lowest price was $33.0 before closing at $46.54.

The market performance of Celsius Holdings Inc’s stock has been harmonious in recent times.

52-week price history of CELH Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Celsius Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -6.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 114.88%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $21.10 and $48.47. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 4.15 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 6.61 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 29.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.70B and boasts a workforce of 1073 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Celsius Holdings Inc

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Celsius Holdings Inc as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 38.93, with a change in price of +17.95. Similarly, Celsius Holdings Inc recorded 7,140,995 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +65.53%.

Examining CELH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CELH stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

CELH Stock Stochastic Average

Celsius Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 78.22%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 42.25%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 62.55% and 73.32%, respectively.

CELH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -3.28%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 78.79%. The price of CELH leaped by -1.43% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.09%.