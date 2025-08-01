CCRD Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

The present stock price for CoreCard Corporation (CCRD) is $28.95. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $21.0 after an opening price of $28.95. The stock briefly fell to $21.0 before ending the session at $26.31.

In terms of market performance, CoreCard Corporation had a fairly even.

52-week price history of CCRD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. CoreCard Corporation’s current trading price is -9.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 150.22%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $11.57 to $31.99. In the Technology sector, the CoreCard Corporation’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.81 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.64769.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

CoreCard Corporation (CCRD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 49.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 225.43M and boasts a workforce of 1000 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.95, with a change in price of +8.26. Similarly, CoreCard Corporation recorded 55,459 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +39.92%.

Examining CCRD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CCRD stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

CCRD Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for CoreCard Corporation over the last 50 days is 56.45%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 58.86%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 27.93% and 20.70%, respectively.

CCRD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 138.27% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 27.20%. The price of CCRD leaped by -0.07% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.32%.