Cbiz Inc (CBZ) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Cbiz Inc’s current trading price is -32.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -2.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $62.65 and $90.13. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.86 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.48 million observed over the last three months.

Cbiz Inc (CBZ) currently has a stock price of $61.12. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $98.0 after opening at $61.12. The lowest recorded price for the day was $92.0 before it closed at $76.15.

Cbiz Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Cbiz Inc (CBZ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.32B and boasts a workforce of 10000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Cbiz Inc

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Cbiz Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 72.61, with a change in price of -11.53. Similarly, Cbiz Inc recorded 511,626 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.87%.

How CBZ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CBZ stands at 1.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.97.

CBZ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Cbiz Inc over the past 50 days is 20.35%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 20.35%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 56.05% and 73.16%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CBZ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -27.81%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -28.12%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CBZ has leaped by -15.58%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -20.17%.