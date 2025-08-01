CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. CBAK Energy Technology Inc’s current trading price is -30.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 59.61%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.57 and $1.31 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.64 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.22 million over the last three months.

The stock of CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT) is currently priced at $0.9. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.5 after opening at $0.91. The day’s lowest price was $1.5 before the stock closed at $0.97.

In terms of market performance, CBAK Energy Technology Inc had a fairly uneven.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 81.39M and boasts a workforce of 1463 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9280, with a change in price of +0.0105. Similarly, CBAK Energy Technology Inc recorded 209,502 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.17%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CBAT stands at 0.31. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

CBAT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, CBAK Energy Technology Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 23.76%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 26.06%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 21.99% and 23.96%, respectively.

CBAT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -32.46% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 1.57%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CBAT has leaped by -19.91%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.14%.