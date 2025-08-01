Caterpillar Inc: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 206.01B Market Cap

Currently, the stock price of Caterpillar Inc (CAT) is $438.02. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $500.0 after opening at $438.02. The stock touched a low of $283.0 before closing at $434.12.

The market performance of Caterpillar Inc has been somewhat stable.

52-week price history of CAT Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Caterpillar Inc’s current trading price is 0.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 63.87%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $267.30 and $436.83. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 4.11 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.52 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Caterpillar Inc (CAT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 41.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 206.01B and boasts a workforce of 112900 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Caterpillar Inc

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Caterpillar Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 351.73, with a change in price of +87.72. Similarly, Caterpillar Inc recorded 2,782,632 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +25.04%.

CAT Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CAT stands at 2.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.43.

CAT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Caterpillar Inc over the past 50 days is 97.02%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 94.10%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 92.12% and 92.34%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CAT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 27.14%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 11.39%. The price of CAT fallen by 12.05% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.98%.