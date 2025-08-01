Carpenter Technology Corp Inc. (CRS) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 77.19%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 19.26%. The price of CRS leaped by -8.23% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.64%.

The stock price for Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) currently stands at $249.39. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $375.0 after starting at $249.39. The stock’s lowest price was $275.0 before closing at $283.63.

In terms of market performance, Carpenter Technology Corp had a fairly even.

52-week price history of CRS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Carpenter Technology Corp’s current trading price is -14.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 108.36%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$119.69 and $290.84. The Carpenter Technology Corp’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 2.68 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.96 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 27.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.41B and boasts a workforce of 4600 employees.

Carpenter Technology Corp: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Carpenter Technology Corp as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 225.52, with a change in price of +69.11. Similarly, Carpenter Technology Corp recorded 944,319 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +38.33%.

CRS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRS stands at 0.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

CRS Stock Stochastic Average

Carpenter Technology Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 41.83%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 3.15%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 41.38% and 48.93%, respectively.