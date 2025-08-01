CAN’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -33.43%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -70.74%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CAN has fallen by 0.73%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -18.07%.

At present, Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) has a stock price of $0.65. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $5.0 after an opening price of $0.65. The day’s lowest price was $1.5, and it closed at $0.69.

Canaan Inc ADR’s market performance has been unstable in recent times.

52-week price history of CAN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Canaan Inc ADR’s current trading price is -80.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.01%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.53 and $3.27. The Canaan Inc ADR’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 26.06 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 40.99 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 187.13M and boasts a workforce of 463 employees.

Canaan Inc ADR: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Canaan Inc ADR as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7634, with a change in price of -0.4456. Similarly, Canaan Inc ADR recorded 31,712,336 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -40.88%.

CAN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CAN stands at 0.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

CAN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Canaan Inc ADR’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 14.00%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 4.69%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 7.44% and 11.10%, respectively.