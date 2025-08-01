Can SILO Pharma Inc Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

SILO Pharma Inc’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular.

52-week price history of SILO Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. SILO Pharma Inc’s current trading price is -76.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 89.98%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.41 and $3.37. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.8 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.13 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

SILO Pharma Inc (SILO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.62M and boasts a workforce of 3 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8262, with a change in price of -0.5209. Similarly, SILO Pharma Inc recorded 764,496 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -40.07%.

SILO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of SILO Pharma Inc over the last 50 days is at 97.13%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 95.82%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 84.48% and 77.34%, respectively.

SILO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -68.46%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -57.66%. The price of SILO increased 26.89% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 17.97%.