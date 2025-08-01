Can Gogoro Inc Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

Gogoro Inc’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular.

52-week price history of GGR Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Gogoro Inc’s current trading price is -76.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 88.83%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.19 and $1.51. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.71 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.44 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Gogoro Inc (GGR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 41.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 104.75M and boasts a workforce of 2000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2966, with a change in price of -0.0601. Similarly, Gogoro Inc recorded 673,367 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.48%.

GGR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GGR stands at 2.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.70.

GGR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Gogoro Inc over the last 50 days is at 65.60%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 47.51%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 66.69% and 75.03%, respectively.

GGR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -77.53%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -14.06%. The price of GGR increased 30.04% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.41%.