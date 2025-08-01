BXP Inc’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

BXP Inc (BXP) currently has a stock price of $65.43. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $91.0 after opening at $65.43. The lowest recorded price for the day was $65.0 before it closed at $66.43.

The market performance of BXP Inc has been somewhat unstable.

52-week price history of BXP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. BXP Inc’s current trading price is -27.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.68%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $54.22 and $90.11. Shares of the company, which operates in the Real Estate sector, recorded a trading volume of around 4.18 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.56 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

BXP Inc (BXP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.38B and boasts a workforce of 816 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For BXP Inc

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating BXP Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 67.38, with a change in price of -3.57. Similarly, BXP Inc recorded 1,626,274 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.17%.

BXP Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BXP stands at 3.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.01.

BXP Stock Stochastic Average

BXP Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 14.63%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 1.93%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 28.12% and 49.43%, respectively.

BXP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -8.17%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -4.95%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BXP has leaped by -3.95%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.51%.