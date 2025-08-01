BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (BCTX) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp’s current trading price is -97.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.06%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.69 and $29.40. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 1.68 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.17 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (BCTX) is $0.75. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $32.0 after opening at $0.75. It dipped to a low of $15.0 before ultimately closing at $0.8.

In terms of market performance, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp had a somewhat inconsistent run in.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (BCTX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -83.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.09M and boasts a workforce of 18 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.2259, with a change in price of -2.7844. Similarly, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp recorded 1,465,174 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -78.88%.

BCTX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp over the last 50 days is presently at 1.83%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 2.41%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 3.95% and 4.46%, respectively.

BCTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -93.26% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -87.36%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BCTX has leaped by -73.93%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.84%.