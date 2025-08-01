BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. BRF S.A. ADR’s current trading price is -27.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.73%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.99 and $4.85. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.43 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.51 million over the last 3 months.

At present, BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) has a stock price of $3.52. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $3.5 after an opening price of $3.52. The day’s lowest price was $3.5, and it closed at $3.79.

BRF S.A. ADR’s market performance has been unstable in recent times.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.63B and boasts a workforce of 100000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.61, with a change in price of +0.20. Similarly, BRF S.A. ADR recorded 3,634,711 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.02%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BRFS stands at 1.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.32.

BRFS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, BRF S.A. ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 6.56%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 1.72%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 26.88% and 32.26% respectively.

BRFS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -4.53%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -6.38%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BRFS has leaped by -2.22%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.61%.