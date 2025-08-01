Brag House Holdings Inc: Buy, Hold, or Sell? Analysts Weigh In Amid Market Challenges

The present stock price for Brag House Holdings Inc (TBH) is $1.15. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $4.4 after an opening price of $1.15. The stock briefly fell to $4.4 before ending the session at $1.15.

Brag House Holdings Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times.

52-week price history of TBH Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Brag House Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -83.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 121.15%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.52 and $6.96. In the Communication Services sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 53446.0 for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.32 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Brag House Holdings Inc (TBH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 111.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.44M and boasts a workforce of 3 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4450, with a change in price of -3.1600. Similarly, Brag House Holdings Inc recorded 1,218,106 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -73.06%.

Examining TBH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TBH stands at 0.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TBH Stock Stochastic Average

Brag House Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 56.65%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 53.32%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 51.72% and 51.08%, respectively.

TBH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it.