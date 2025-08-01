BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (BMNR) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -80.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1517.31%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $1.93 and $161.00. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Financial reached around 18.19 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 12.53 million over the last three months.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (BMNR) has a current stock price of $31.17. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $60.0 after opening at $31.83. The stock’s low for the day was $60.0, and it eventually closed at $34.64.

In terms of market performance, BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc had a somewhat regular.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (BMNR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 358.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.50B and boasts a workforce of 7 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.00, with a change in price of +24.05. Similarly, BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc recorded 7,928,952 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +364.33%.

How BMNR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BMNR stands at 0.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BMNR Stock Stochastic Average

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 17.01%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 0.33%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 2.11% and 3.63%, respectively.

BMNR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 107.77% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 412.93%. The price of BMNR leaped by -46.73% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -21.69%.