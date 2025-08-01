BIT Mining Ltd ADR (BTCM) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. BIT Mining Ltd ADR’s current trading price is -69.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 100.82%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.22 and $8.07. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.23 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.28 million observed over the last three months.

BIT Mining Ltd ADR’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

BIT Mining Ltd ADR (BTCM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 31.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 39.08M and boasts a workforce of 56 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.16, with a change in price of +0.64. Similarly, BIT Mining Ltd ADR recorded 2,084,868 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +34.59%.

How BTCM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BTCM stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

BTCM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of BIT Mining Ltd ADR over the last 50 days is at 11.43%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 3.79%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 5.61% and 8.07%, respectively.

BTCM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -11.23% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -7.89%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BTCM has fallen by 9.38%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.93%.