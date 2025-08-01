Behind Kodiak Sciences Inc’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

The present stock price for Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) is $6.57. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $20.0 after an opening price of $6.58. The stock briefly fell to $2.0 before ending the session at $7.3.

Kodiak Sciences Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance.

52-week price history of KOD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Kodiak Sciences Inc’s current trading price is -43.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 242.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.92 to $11.60. In the Healthcare sector, the Kodiak Sciences Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.59 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.45 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 50.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 346.92M and boasts a workforce of 109 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Inc

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Kodiak Sciences Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.95, with a change in price of +2.95. Similarly, Kodiak Sciences Inc recorded 442,385 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +81.63%.

Examining KOD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KOD stands at 1.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.44.

KOD Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Kodiak Sciences Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 57.75%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 54.25%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 66.65% and 77.21% respectively.

KOD Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 119.17% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -2.59%. The price of KOD fallen by 74.87% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -20.30%.