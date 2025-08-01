Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp’s current trading price is -1.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 66.50%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $60.93 and $103.16. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 4.08 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 4.22 million observed over the last three months.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) has a current stock price of $101.45. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $113.0 after opening at $101.45. The stock’s low for the day was $85.0, and it eventually closed at $102.3.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp’s stock has seen a smooth market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 71.55B and boasts a workforce of 51800 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Bank Of New York Mellon Corp as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

How BK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BK stands at 1.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.76.

BK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp over the last 50 days is at 91.79%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 86.51%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 80.33% and 78.95%, respectively.

BK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 57.07% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 17.91%. The price of BK fallen by 11.91% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.48%.