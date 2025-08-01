Bank Of America Corp (BAC) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Bank Of America Corp’s current trading price is -7.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.68%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $33.06 and $49.31 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 20.94 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 39.76 million over the last three months.

The stock of Bank Of America Corp (BAC) is currently priced at $45.85. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $59.0 after opening at $45.72. The day’s lowest price was $46.0 before the stock closed at $47.27.

In terms of market performance, Bank Of America Corp had a fairly even.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Bank Of America Corp (BAC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 345.37B and boasts a workforce of 213000 employees.

Bank Of America Corp: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Bank Of America Corp as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 43.26, with a change in price of +5.77. Similarly, Bank Of America Corp recorded 44,560,750 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.50%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BAC stands at 2.57. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.04.

BAC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Bank Of America Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 46.80%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 14.17%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 45.16% and 59.70%, respectively.

BAC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 11.08% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -1.85%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BAC has leaped by -5.86%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.36%.