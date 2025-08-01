Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Bakkt Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -75.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.24%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $6.81 and $37.21. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.9 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.76 million over the last 3 months.

Bakkt Holdings Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 133.74M and boasts a workforce of 559 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.66, with a change in price of -2.50. Similarly, Bakkt Holdings Inc recorded 638,242 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.61%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BKKT stands at 0.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

BKKT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Bakkt Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 1.01%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 1.01%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 0.92% and 4.53% respectively.

BKKT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -44.62% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -49.53%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BKKT has leaped by -50.56%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -49.00%.