Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Axcelis Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -47.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.55%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $40.40 and $127.88. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 0.76 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.57 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) is $67.69. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $75.0 after opening at $67.69. It dipped to a low of $68.0 before ultimately closing at $72.89.

Axcelis Technologies Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 38.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.17B and boasts a workforce of 1524 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Inc

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Axcelis Technologies Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 60.44, with a change in price of +7.06. Similarly, Axcelis Technologies Inc recorded 618,244 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.64%.

How ACLS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACLS stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

ACLS Stock Stochastic Average

Axcelis Technologies Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 54.72%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 5.17%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 34.16% and 53.08%, respectively.

ACLS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -44.96% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -1.34%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ACLS has leaped by -5.97%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.08%.