Avalo Therapeutics Inc’s Mixed Bag: Up 3.82% in 6 Months, Up 63.02% in 30 Days

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) current stock price is $7.89. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $48.0 after opening at $7.89. The stock’s lowest point was $15.0 before it closed at $6.66.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

52-week price history of AVTX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Avalo Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -50.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 132.74%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $3.39 and $16.00. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.71 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 97150.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 58.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 85.43M and boasts a workforce of 23 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Avalo Therapeutics Inc

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Avalo Therapeutics Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.43, with a change in price of +0.13. Similarly, Avalo Therapeutics Inc recorded 100,049 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.68%.

AVTX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AVTX stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

AVTX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Avalo Therapeutics Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 98.45%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 97.91%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 84.87% and 80.52%, respectively.

AVTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -29.24%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 3.82%. The price of AVTX increased 63.02% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.00%.