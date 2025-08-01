ASP Isotopes Inc’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

The current stock price for ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) is $8.99. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $11.0 after opening at $9.11. It dipped to a low of $11.0 before ultimately closing at $9.07.

ASP Isotopes Inc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance.

52-week price history of ASPI Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. ASP Isotopes Inc’s current trading price is -16.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 383.27%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.86 and $10.82. The Basic Materials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.49 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 4.24 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 66.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 821.63M and boasts a workforce of 136 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.77, with a change in price of +5.01. Similarly, ASP Isotopes Inc recorded 3,323,095 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +127.48%.

ASPI Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASPI stands at 0.90. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.87.

ASPI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of ASP Isotopes Inc over the last 50 days is at 55.56%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 55.56%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 60.29% and 65.14%, respectively.

ASPI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 256.70% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 46.64%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ASPI has fallen by 27.86%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.15%.