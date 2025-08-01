Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Archer Aviation Inc’s current trading price is -28.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 250.63%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $2.82 and $13.92. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 14.75 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 39.62 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) is $9.89. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $18.0 after opening at $9.9. It dipped to a low of $4.5 before ultimately closing at $10.03.

Archer Aviation Inc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.27B and boasts a workforce of 1148 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Archer Aviation Inc

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Archer Aviation Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.50, with a change in price of +3.05. Similarly, Archer Aviation Inc recorded 33,262,676 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +44.85%.

How ACHR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACHR stands at 0.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.07.

ACHR Stock Stochastic Average

Archer Aviation Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 13.49%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 6.85%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 7.82% and 10.83%, respectively.

ACHR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 133.81% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 6.69%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ACHR has leaped by -0.90%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.78%.