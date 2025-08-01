Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is EXAS Stock a Safe Harbor?

The present stock price for Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) is $46.95. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $90.0 after an opening price of $46.95. The stock briefly fell to $54.0 before ending the session at $46.8.

Exact Sciences Corp experienced a rather shaky stock market performance.

52-week price history of EXAS Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Exact Sciences Corp’s current trading price is -35.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.46%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $39.97 and $72.83. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 4.29 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.91 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.86B and boasts a workforce of 7000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Exact Sciences Corp

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating Exact Sciences Corp as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 49.96, with a change in price of -0.11. Similarly, Exact Sciences Corp recorded 2,727,195 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.23%.

Examining EXAS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EXAS stands at 1.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.04.

EXAS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Exact Sciences Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 7.05%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 9.04%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 5.75% and 4.34%, respectively.

EXAS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 3.05% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -14.47%. The price of EXAS leaped by -14.01% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.73%.