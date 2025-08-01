Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is CSX Stock a Safe Harbor?

The present stock price for CSX Corp (CSX) is $35.13. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $45.0 after an opening price of $35.2. The stock briefly fell to $27.0 before ending the session at $35.54.

CSX Corp experienced a rather steady stock market performance.

52-week price history of CSX Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. CSX Corp’s current trading price is -5.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.01%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $26.22 and $37.10. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 8.15 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 16.54 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

CSX Corp (CSX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 65.50B and boasts a workforce of 23500 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for CSX Corp

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating CSX Corp as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.02, with a change in price of +4.43. Similarly, CSX Corp recorded 16,511,100 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.47%.

Examining CSX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CSX stands at 1.59. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.54.

CSX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, CSX Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 79.15%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 61.98%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 68.44% and 71.99%, respectively.

CSX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 0.33% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 6.92%. The price of CSX fallen by 4.54% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.75%.