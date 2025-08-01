Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Amrize Ltd Inc. (AMRZ) Price Performance

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook.

The present stock price for Amrize Ltd (AMRZ) is $51.12. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $64.0 after an opening price of $51.12. The stock briefly fell to $52.5 before ending the session at $52.02.

Amrize Ltd’s market performance has been unstable in recent times.

52-week price history of AMRZ Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Amrize Ltd’s current trading price is -9.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.48%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $48.01 and $56.29. The trading volume for the Basic Materials sector company’s shares reached about 3.41 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 3.47 million over the last three months.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

AMRZ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMRZ stands at 0.98. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.95.

AMRZ Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Amrize Ltd over the last 50 days is 7.95%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 6.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 16.08% and 18.02%, respectively.