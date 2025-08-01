Ametek Inc Inc. (AME) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price gain of 7.53% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 1.28%. The price of AME fallen by 0.98% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.85%.

Ametek Inc (AME) has a current stock price of $184.85. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $225.0 after opening at $184.85. The stock’s low for the day was $158.0, and it eventually closed at $176.76.

Ametek Inc’s stock has had a calm market performance.

52-week price history of AME Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Ametek Inc’s current trading price is -6.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.47%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $145.02 and $198.33. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.16 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.33 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ametek Inc (AME) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 42.68B and boasts a workforce of 21500 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Ametek Inc

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Ametek Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 174.52, with a change in price of +0.86. Similarly, Ametek Inc recorded 1,402,589 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.47%.

AME’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AME stands at 0.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.15.

AME Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ametek Inc over the last 50 days is at 70.55%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 70.55%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 46.52% and 44.42%, respectively.