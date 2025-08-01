American Airlines Group Inc: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -41.91% from 52-Week Low

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) has a current stock price of $11.1. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $20.0 after opening at $11.15. The stock’s low for the day was $8.0, and it eventually closed at $11.49.

American Airlines Group Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

52-week price history of AAL Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. American Airlines Group Inc’s current trading price is -41.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.53%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $8.50 and $19.10. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 34.91 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 61.4 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.32B and boasts a workforce of 133300 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For American Airlines Group Inc

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating American Airlines Group Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.05, with a change in price of -1.46. Similarly, American Airlines Group Inc recorded 64,204,133 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.72%.

AAL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of American Airlines Group Inc over the last 50 days is at 26.55%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 5.92%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 8.75% and 11.53%, respectively.

AAL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 3.11% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -34.35%. The price of AAL leaped by -4.60% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.52%.