Alphatec Holdings Inc Inc. (ATEC) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 5.80%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -12.27%. The price of ATEC decreased -3.20% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.21%.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) current stock price is $10.58. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $22.5 after opening at $10.58. The stock’s lowest point was $11.0 before it closed at $10.73.

Alphatec Holdings Inc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance.

52-week price history of ATEC Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Alphatec Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -19.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 116.80%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.88 and $13.14. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.47 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.65 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.55B and boasts a workforce of 867 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Alphatec Holdings Inc

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Alphatec Holdings Inc as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.10, with a change in price of +0.12. Similarly, Alphatec Holdings Inc recorded 1,811,294 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.15%.

ATEC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Alphatec Holdings Inc over the past 50 days is 15.54%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 24.74%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 30.03% and 37.14%, respectively, over the past 20 days.