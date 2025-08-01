Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) currently has a stock price of $392.24. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $500.0 after opening at $392.24. The lowest recorded price for the day was $236.0 before it closed at $339.8.

The market performance of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc has been somewhat stable.

52-week price history of ALNY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current trading price is 13.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 90.53%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $205.87 and $345.98. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.35 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.96 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 49.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 51.14B and boasts a workforce of 2230 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc as a BUY, 9 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 284.86, with a change in price of +147.72. Similarly, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc recorded 1,009,898 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +60.41%.

ALNY Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALNY stands at 23.58. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 22.47.

ALNY Stock Stochastic Average

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 91.38%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 89.03%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 86.33% and 80.20%, respectively.

ALNY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 66.01%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 43.16%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ALNY has fallen by 21.79%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.59%.