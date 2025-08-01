Airsculpt Technologies Inc (AIRS) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Airsculpt Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -28.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 332.03%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.53 and $9.20 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.19 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.7 million over the last three months.

The stock of Airsculpt Technologies Inc (AIRS) is currently priced at $6.61. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $4.5 after opening at $6.61. The day’s lowest price was $4.5 before the stock closed at $6.14.

In terms of market performance, Airsculpt Technologies Inc had a fairly even.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (AIRS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 204.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 412.55M and boasts a workforce of 389 employees.

Airsculpt Technologies Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Airsculpt Technologies Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.80, with a change in price of +3.22. Similarly, Airsculpt Technologies Inc recorded 571,789 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +94.70%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AIRS stands at 1.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.19.

AIRS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Airsculpt Technologies Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 95.48%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 92.54%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 78.17% and 77.20%, respectively.

AIRS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 41.54% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 38.87%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AIRS has fallen by 25.90%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.09%.