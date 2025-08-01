AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd Inc. (AGRI) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -93.87% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -81.85%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AGRI has leaped by -41.69%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -26.55%.

The stock market performance of AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd has been fairly unsteady.

52-week price history of AGRI Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd’s current trading price is -96.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.11%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $3.56 and $102.60. The shares of the Consumer Defensive sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 47299.0 for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 0.25 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (AGRI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -77.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.42M.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.28, with a change in price of -9.46. Similarly, AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd recorded 226,582 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -70.54%.

AGRI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AGRI stands at 0.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

AGRI Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd over the last 50 days is presently at 3.35%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 5.39%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 9.62% and 8.39%, respectively.