AGCO Corp: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 8.80B Market Cap

AGCO Corp (AGCO) has a current stock price of $117.97. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $145.0 after opening at $117.97. The stock’s low for the day was $84.0, and it eventually closed at $106.64.

AGCO Corp’s stock market performance has been consistent.

52-week price history of AGCO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. AGCO Corp’s current trading price is 1.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 59.87%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $73.79 and $116.25. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.16 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.78 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

AGCO Corp (AGCO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 39.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.80B and boasts a workforce of 24000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For AGCO Corp

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating AGCO Corp as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 98.48, with a change in price of +15.27. Similarly, AGCO Corp recorded 911,024 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.87%.

AGCO Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AGCO stands at 0.81. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.76.

AGCO Stock Stochastic Average

AGCO Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 87.34%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 80.01%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 42.89% and 44.67%, respectively.

AGCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 15.60% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 13.57%. The price of AGCO fallen by 9.22% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.75%.