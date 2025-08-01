AEVA’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 340.62% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 282.96%. The price of AEVA leaped by -49.77% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -27.83%.

The present stock price for Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) is $15.51. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $33.0 after an opening price of $15.72. The stock briefly fell to $11.0 before ending the session at $18.64.

The market performance of Aeva Technologies Inc’s stock has been harmonious in recent times.

52-week price history of AEVA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Aeva Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -60.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 557.20%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$2.36 and $38.80. The Aeva Technologies Inc’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 1.9 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.78 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 116.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 853.40M and boasts a workforce of 276 employees.

Aeva Technologies Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Aeva Technologies Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.10, with a change in price of +12.84. Similarly, Aeva Technologies Inc recorded 2,274,154 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +479.10%.

AEVA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AEVA stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AEVA Stock Stochastic Average

Aeva Technologies Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 6.73%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 1.51%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 2.13% and 2.16%, respectively.