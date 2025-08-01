ADT Inc (ADT) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. ADT Inc’s current trading price is -6.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.09%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.53 and $8.80 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.99 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 17.67 million over the last three months.

ADT Inc (ADT) stock is currently valued at $8.23. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $10.4 after opening at $8.24. The stock briefly dropped to $9.0 before ultimately closing at $8.35.

ADT Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ADT Inc (ADT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.84B and boasts a workforce of 12800 employees.

ADT Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating ADT Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.19, with a change in price of +0.50. Similarly, ADT Inc recorded 17,707,188 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.50%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ADT stands at 2.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.87.

ADT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, ADT Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 21.79%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 6.15%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 12.64% and 15.82%, respectively.

ADT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 6.51%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 6.10%. The price of ADT decreased -0.44% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.45%.