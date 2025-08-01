ABR’s 2025 Market Dance: Down -17.58% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -17.58%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -16.59%. The price of ABR fallen by 2.48% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.15%.

The stock price for Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) currently stands at $11.16. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $13.5 after starting at $11.16. The stock’s lowest price was $11.0 before closing at $11.47.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance.

52-week price history of ABR Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Arbor Realty Trust Inc’s current trading price is -29.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.38%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $8.43 and $15.94. The trading volume for the Real Estate sector company’s shares reached about 4.56 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 3.58 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.14B and boasts a workforce of 659 employees.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Arbor Realty Trust Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

ABR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ABR stands at 3.30. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.71.

ABR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Arbor Realty Trust Inc over the last 50 days is 75.71%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 54.26%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 66.30% and 74.36%, respectively.