Abpro Holdings Inc Inc. (ABP) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -97.72%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -76.20%. The price of ABP increased 27.13% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -22.29%.

Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP) current stock price is $0.25. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $2.0 after opening at $0.24. The stock’s lowest point was $2.0 before it closed at $0.26.

The stock market performance of Abpro Holdings Inc has been fairly unsteady.

52-week price history of ABP Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Abpro Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -98.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 61.68%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.15 and $13.00. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.9 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 17.22 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.90M and boasts a workforce of 6 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2765, with a change in price of -0.2356. Similarly, Abpro Holdings Inc recorded 11,005,069 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -48.68%.

ABP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Abpro Holdings Inc over the last 50 days is at 25.55%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 24.57%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 32.37% and 41.04%, respectively.