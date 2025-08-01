ABNB: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2025

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -5.62%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -0.13%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ABNB has leaped by -2.22%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.50%.

At present, Airbnb Inc (ABNB) has a stock price of $132.41. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $200.0 after an opening price of $132.41. The day’s lowest price was $96.0, and it closed at $134.75.

Airbnb Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance.

52-week price history of ABNB Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Airbnb Inc’s current trading price is -19.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.57%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$99.88 and $163.93. The Airbnb Inc’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 3.87 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 4.79 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 82.94B and boasts a workforce of 7300 employees.

Airbnb Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Airbnb Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 24 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

ABNB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ABNB stands at 0.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

ABNB Stock Stochastic Average

Airbnb Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 1.83%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 2.41%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 3.95% and 4.46%, respectively.