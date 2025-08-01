A Closer Look at Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) Stock Gains

Currently, the stock price of Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) is $22.35. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $24.0 after opening at $22.35. The stock touched a low of $18.0 before closing at $22.42.

The stock market performance of Mirion Technologies Inc has been very steady.

52-week price history of MIR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Mirion Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -1.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 145.33%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $9.11 and $22.80. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 5.35 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 3.17 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 41.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.18B and boasts a workforce of 2860 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Mirion Technologies Inc

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Mirion Technologies Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.73, with a change in price of +8.16. Similarly, Mirion Technologies Inc recorded 2,658,787 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +57.51%.

MIR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MIR stands at 0.48. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.47.

MIR Stock Stochastic Average

Mirion Technologies Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 92.94%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 83.15%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 84.67% and 85.20%, respectively.

MIR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 108.88%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 43.55%. The price of MIR fallen by 8.87% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.76%.