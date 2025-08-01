A Closer Look at Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Stock Gains

Currently, the stock price of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) is $2.66. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $25.0 after opening at $2.65. The stock touched a low of $1.0 before closing at $2.57.

The stock market performance of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has been fairly unsteady.

52-week price history of IOVA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -78.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 62.65%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $1.64 and $12.51. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 7.92 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 18.51 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 889.93M and boasts a workforce of 838 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.63, with a change in price of -1.09. Similarly, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc recorded 15,011,106 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.09%.

IOVA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IOVA stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

IOVA Stock Stochastic Average

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 36.89%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 36.42%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 35.79% and 39.75%, respectively.

IOVA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -70.26%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -57.09%. The price of IOVA fallen by 52.29% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.86%.