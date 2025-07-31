XPO’s Stock Dilemma: XPO Inc’s Market Performance and Outlook

XPO Inc (XPO) has a current stock price of $120.35. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $155.0 after opening at $120.22. The stock’s low for the day was $85.0, and it eventually closed at $132.29.

In terms of market performance, XPO Inc had a somewhat inconsistent run in.

52-week price history of XPO Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. XPO Inc’s current trading price is -25.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.49%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $85.06 and $161.00. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.53 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.38 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

XPO Inc (XPO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.18B and boasts a workforce of 23100 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For XPO Inc

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating XPO Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 115.98, with a change in price of +11.55. Similarly, XPO Inc recorded 1,642,487 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.66%.

XPO Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XPO stands at 2.51. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.39.

XPO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of XPO Inc over the past 50 days is 29.61%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 0.00%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 53.41% and 58.02%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

XPO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 8.95% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -11.47%. The price of XPO leaped by -7.04% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -11.31%.