Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Xerox Holdings Corp’s current trading price is -63.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.74%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $3.44 and $11.45. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 5.52 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 3.93 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) is $4.12. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $5.5 after opening at $4.12. It dipped to a low of $5.0 before ultimately closing at $5.22.

Xerox Holdings Corp’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 518.88M and boasts a workforce of 16800 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Xerox Holdings Corp

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Xerox Holdings Corp as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.11, with a change in price of -2.13. Similarly, Xerox Holdings Corp recorded 4,395,180 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -33.41%.

How XRX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XRX stands at 2.77. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.25.

XRX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Xerox Holdings Corp over the past 50 days is 3.21%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 3.21%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 19.49% and 36.31%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

XRX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -63.53% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -52.15%. Over the past 30 days, the price of XRX has leaped by -26.86%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -30.44%.