XCF Global Inc Inc. (SAFX) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price loss of -85.69% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -85.82%. The price of SAFX leaped by -14.77% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -16.20%.

XCF Global Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance.

52-week price history of SAFX Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. XCF Global Inc’s current trading price is -96.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.63%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.42 and $45.90. The Utilities sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.22 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 7.19 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

XCF Global Inc (SAFX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -85.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 223.95M and boasts a workforce of 3 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

SAFX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SAFX stands at 0.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SAFX Stock Stochastic Average